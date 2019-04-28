Fire hits building under construction in BGC
MANILA, Philippines – Fire struck a building under construction in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Sunday, April 28.
According to Fire Officer 2 Maricel Jilhaney of Taguig City Central Fire Station, the first alarm was raised around 10:42 am.
Jilhaney told Rappler that the fire was under control at 10:59 am.
The building is located at 5th Avenue corner 30th Street in BGC.
As of posting, authorities are still investigating the incident.
– with reports from Camille Elemia/Rappler.com
It's a building under construction between W Fifth and Central Square Mall. Mostly empty. Sana walang mga construction workers na nasaktan.— Thysz #ResistTogether (@thysz) April 28, 2019
I'm relatively safe guys, I'm still a building behind the one burning. The area is full of fire trucks too. pic.twitter.com/B54QN51eAs
