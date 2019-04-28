The fire was under control at 10:59 am, says the Taguig City Central Fire Station

Published 11:54 AM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fire struck a building under construction in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Sunday, April 28.

According to Fire Officer 2 Maricel Jilhaney of Taguig City Central Fire Station, the first alarm was raised around 10:42 am.

Jilhaney told Rappler that the fire was under control at 10:59 am.

The building is located at 5th Avenue corner 30th Street in BGC.

As of posting, authorities are still investigating the incident.