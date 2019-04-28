Ruzziel Pagaoa Lomibao is shot while driving her motorcycle along the national highway in front of Our Lady of Piat Shrine in San Juan, Ilocos Sur

Published 1:44 PM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A female singer and gig promoter was shot dead in front of a church in San Juan, Ilocos Sur late Saturday evening, April 27.

Ruzziel Pagaoa Lomibao was driving her motorcycle when she was shot dead along the national highway in front of Our Lady of Piat Shrine in San Juan at about 11 pm. Lomibao, who was driving alone on her way home to Barangay Guimod Sur, sustained 5 gunshot wounds, initial police reports said.

Lomibao, a mother of two, was a freelance singer and eventologist in Vigan City. She was also a sarsuelista for AVQ Productions and a former local TV host.

She worked as a singer in China. She was a former vocalist of Rhythmyxx Band, Soundstream Band, and D'Bois Group.

She was also the owner of Ruzziel's Food Flavor Restaurant. – Rappler.com