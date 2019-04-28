Female singer shot dead in front of Ilocos Sur church
MANILA, Philippines – A female singer and gig promoter was shot dead in front of a church in San Juan, Ilocos Sur late Saturday evening, April 27.
Ruzziel Pagaoa Lomibao was driving her motorcycle when she was shot dead along the national highway in front of Our Lady of Piat Shrine in San Juan at about 11 pm. Lomibao, who was driving alone on her way home to Barangay Guimod Sur, sustained 5 gunshot wounds, initial police reports said.
Lomibao, a mother of two, was a freelance singer and eventologist in Vigan City. She was also a sarsuelista for AVQ Productions and a former local TV host.
She worked as a singer in China. She was a former vocalist of Rhythmyxx Band, Soundstream Band, and D'Bois Group.
She was also the owner of Ruzziel's Food Flavor Restaurant. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.