Top drug suspect in Western Visayas killed in buy-bust
NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A top drug suspect in Western Visayas was killed in a buy-bust operation at Barangay 6 in Victorias City here on Sunday, April 28.
High-value target Leoner Jalandoon of Barangay Banago, Bacolod City, allegedly resisted arrest during the buy-bust operation. He was killed after he reportedly fired at the police operatives.
After the operation, the police also recovered 101 sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P2.727 million, a weighing scale, the P27,000 marked money, and drug paraphernalia, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Corpuz, chief of the Victorias City Police Station.
The bust also led to the arrest of 18-year-old Janine Cruz, Jalandoon's partner. She is now detained at the Victorias City Police Station
Jalandoon was said to be the leader of Jalandoon drug group in the province. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.