Published 6:00 PM, April 28, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A top drug suspect in Western Visayas was killed in a buy-bust operation at Barangay 6 in Victorias City here on Sunday, April 28.

High-value target Leoner Jalandoon of Barangay Banago, Bacolod City, allegedly resisted arrest during the buy-bust operation. He was killed after he reportedly fired at the police operatives.

After the operation, the police also recovered 101 sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P2.727 million, a weighing scale, the P27,000 marked money, and drug paraphernalia, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Corpuz, chief of the Victorias City Police Station.

The bust also led to the arrest of 18-year-old Janine Cruz, Jalandoon's partner. She is now detained at the Victorias City Police Station

Jalandoon was said to be the leader of Jalandoon drug group in the province. – Rappler.com