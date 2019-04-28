Briones denies Duterte ordered bombing of Lumad schools
DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Sunday, April 28, rejected statements by activist groups that President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the bombing of schools said to be identified with the communist movement.
Speaking at the opening of the Palarong Pambansa 2019 at the University of the Philippines Sports Complex in Tugbok district here, Briones said no school had been hit by a bomb upon Duterte's order.
"You did not order the bombing of any school. No bombs for the children and no bomb for schools," Briones said while introducing Duterte as guest of honor for the Palaro opening.
Activist groups had accused Duterte of ordering the destruction of alternative schools such as those operated by the Salugpungan Ta Tanu Igkanugon in Southern Mindanao and the Alternative Learning Center for Agricultural and Livelihood Development in Caraga, among others. These schools mostly cater to children from indigenous communities.
On the contrary, Briones said Duterte loves children.
In response, the President said he has been doing all he can to protect the country's next generation, especially by strengthening law and order.
He said the country could not progress without law and order or if corruption could not be stopped. – Rappler.com
