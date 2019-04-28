Couples for Christ will plant a million forest tree seedlings from 2019 to 2021, with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to identify the areas to be covered

Published 10:30 PM, April 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) signed a memorandum of agreement with Catholic group Couples for Christ (CFC) to plant one million trees.

In a statement on Sunday, April 28, the DENR said CFC will plant one million forest tree seedlings from 2019 to 2021. The group will also be tasked with "maintaining and protecting the planted seedlings during that period."

On the part of the DENR, it will identify the forestlands where the seedlings will be planted and which tree species should be planted.

The partnership is under the government's Expanded National Greening Program (ENGP).

"We are glad that an organization such as [CFC] is helping us in our goal to protect the environment by taking part in the ENGP," Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said in the statement.

The DENR said the ENGP, signed under Executive Order No. 193 in 2015, will cover "all the remaining unproductive, denuded, and degraded forestlands" until 2028. – Rappler.com