Chairperson Ronnie Bringas of Barangay Angad in Bangued, Abra, and Chairperson Severino Dagdag of Barangay Gusing, Sta Maria, Ilocos Sur, both survive the attacks

Published 5:22 PM, April 29, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – The barangay captain of Angad in Bangued, Abra was ambushed while driving his motorcycle on his way home Saturday afternoon, April 27.

Barangay chairperson Ronnie Bringas survived the attack and is now recuperating at the Abra Provincial Hospital, police said.

The unidentified assailants, however, took his motorcycle.

The police is looking at the possibility that the ambush was politically motivated.

Another barangay captain driving his motorcycle was also ambushed past midnight of April 24 in Barangay Gusing, Sta Maria, Ilocos Sur.

Gusing Barangay Captain Severino "Bennie" Dagdag, who is running for municipal councilor, just came from a despedida party at about 12:30 am, and was going up to his house when he was ambushed.

Dagdag said that he counted 3 men waiting for him. He was hit in the right leg and was able to come up to his house and ask for help.

Sta. Maria police were able to recover 10 slugs from a Cal. 45 pistol and a 9 mm revolver. – Rappler.com