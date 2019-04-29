2 barangay captains in Abra and Ilocos Sur ambushed
BAGUIO, Philippines – The barangay captain of Angad in Bangued, Abra was ambushed while driving his motorcycle on his way home Saturday afternoon, April 27.
Barangay chairperson Ronnie Bringas survived the attack and is now recuperating at the Abra Provincial Hospital, police said.
The unidentified assailants, however, took his motorcycle.
The police is looking at the possibility that the ambush was politically motivated.
Another barangay captain driving his motorcycle was also ambushed past midnight of April 24 in Barangay Gusing, Sta Maria, Ilocos Sur.
Gusing Barangay Captain Severino "Bennie" Dagdag, who is running for municipal councilor, just came from a despedida party at about 12:30 am, and was going up to his house when he was ambushed.
Dagdag said that he counted 3 men waiting for him. He was hit in the right leg and was able to come up to his house and ask for help.
Sta. Maria police were able to recover 10 slugs from a Cal. 45 pistol and a 9 mm revolver. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.