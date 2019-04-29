The total death toll from the earthquake has reached 18, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

Published 8:05 PM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will release a total of P6.5 million in financial aid to Pampanga and Zambales – provinces hit by the recent magnitude 6.1 Luzon earthquake.

According to PCSO board member Sandra Cam, the board has agreed to allocate P5 million to Pampanga, and another P1.5 million to Zambales.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Castillejos, Zambales, but Pampanga was the hardest-hit province. The PCSO's financial aid will be turned over directly to the affected local government units.

The PCSO will help earthquake victims who are still in hospitals through its Individual Medical Assistance Program. The agency will also provide artificial legs to two victims who became amputees following the disaster, Maria Lourdes Martin and Desiree Pacun.

The total death toll from the earthquake has reached 18, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its bulletin on Tuesday, April 29. At least 243 people were also injured, while 3 are missing, all in Central Luzon.

The latest NDRRMC report also said a total of 924 aftershocks have been recorded since the April 22 earthquake. – Rappler.com