Published 9:11 PM, April 29, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Military authorities on Monday, April 29, confirmed that the former secretary-general of human rights group Karapatan in southern Mindanao was arrested over alleged illegal drug possesion here on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Randolph Cabangbang, deputy chief of Task Force Davao, told Rappler that Kelly Delgado was passing through the joint police and military checkpoint in Sitio Licanan in Barangay Lasang, Bunawan district, here at around 6:30 am Saturday, April 27, when he was frisked and was found to be in possession of suspected shabu.

Cabangbang said the checkpoint was manned by soldiers under Staff Sergeant Marlon Enga and the Bunawan police under Police Major Noel Villahermosa.

“While conducting joint checkpoint operations at Sitio Licanan, Barangay Lasang, Bunawan District, Davao City, apprehended a certain Mr Kelly Muñez Delgado, 39 years old, single, a resident of the IFI Compound, F Torres St, Barangay 9-A, Davao City,” a spot report on the arrest said.

Allegedly seized from Delgado, who was driving a car, was a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing more or less 0.62 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P9,300 and a tooter.

Cabangbang said the soldiers and policemen manning the checkpoint decided to frisk Delgado because "he was acting suspiciously."

"It's as if he was high on drugs," he added.

Cabangbang said Delgado was immediately turned over to the custody of the Bunawan police station.

“The transfer of custody was witnessed by Ms Grace Molina of Infinite Radio and Kagawad Rey Joven of Barangay Lasang,” he added.

Rappler contacted Karapatan for reaction, but has not received any response as of posting.

While serving as Karapatan secretary-general in 2010, Delgado was accused by the military of plotting the assassination of Cabangbang, who was then spokesperson of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

The military cited a witness who claimed that Delgado wanted Cabangbang dead over the abduction of Rebelyn Pitao, daughter of Leoncio Pitao, in March 2009. Rebelyn eventually surfaced dead.

Delgado laughed off the claims then as baseless. – Rappler.com