A tip from an informant leads to the arrest Monday night in Tumana, Marikina

Published 1:34 PM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Marikina City police seized around P80,000 worth of substance believed to be shabu from two suspected drug pushers during a buy-bust operation Monday night, April 29.

Marikina police identified the suspects as Idawiya "Ipah" Mithonong, 30, and Saad "Gerry" Agun, 20.

The police operation started around 10:30 pm Monday when the cops went to the house of the suspects in Barangay Tumana, Marikina.

When Mithonong and Agun received the marked money handed by the undercover cops, the rest of the police team came and arrested them.

Confiscated inside a pouch were 5 plastic sachets containing what is believed to be shabu. If tested positive for meth, the estimated street value of seized goods was some P80,000.

Marikina police said an informant tipped off authorities to the presence of the suspects in Barangay Tumana. Mithonong and Agun are now held at Marikina police headquarters' detention cell. – Rappler.com