Marcos Bridge eastbound side closed for repairs starting May 4
MANILA, Philippines – The eastbound side of the Marcos Bridge along Marcos Highway in Marikina City will be closed for rehabilitation beginning Saturday, May 4.
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Jojo Garcia said on Tuesday, April 30, that the closure will last for 4 months.
After the rehabilitation of the eastbound side is completed, the westbound side will then be closed for 4 months as well.
Garcia said the repairs are long overdue, with private contractors of the Department of Public Works and Highways requesting for the schedule since 2018.
According to the MMDA, at least 3,000 vehicles pass through Marcos Highway per hour.
The MMDA said vehicles going to Antipolo City can take the westbound side, while vehicles going to Cubao in Quezon City can use the service road in front of SM City Marikina.
Below are the alternative routes given by the MMDA:
Cubao-Antipolo route
- From Cubao, take Aurora Boulevard then A Boni Flyover, straight ahead Sumulong Highway to Antipolo.
- From Cubao, take Aurora Boulevard then right turn to Katipunan Avenue, left turn to Boni Serrano, and take FVR Road straight to Macapagal Bridge then Marcos Highway to Antipolo.
- From Cubao, right turn to 15th Avenue, then left turn to Boni Serrano, take FVR Road straight to Macapagal Bridge then Marcos Highway to Antipolo.
Trucks taking Cubao-Antipolo route
- From Cubao, take Aurora Boulevard, then right turn to Katipunan Avenue and left turn to Boni Serrano then U-turn to C5 Road, straight to FVR Road, take Macapagal Bridge then Sumulong Highway to Antipolo.
Antipolo-Cubao route
- From Antipolo, take Sumulong Highway then A Bonifacio Avenue and straight ahead Aurora Boulevard to Cubao.
- From Antipolo, take Marcos Highway and right turn to Fernando Avenue, then take A Bonifacio Avenue and straight ahead Aurora Boulevard to Cubao.
- From Antipolo, take Marcos Highway then FVR Road, right turn to Katipunan Avenue, left turn to Aurora Boulevard and straight ahead to Cubao.
- From Antipolo, take Marcos Highway then FVR Road, straight ahead take Boni Serrano Avenue, then right turn to 20th Avenue, left turn to Aurora Boulevard, to Cubao.
Trucks taking Antipolo-Cubao route
- From Antipolo, take Marcos Highway then FVR Road straight ahead, right turn to Katipunan Avenue, left turn to Aurora Boulevard and straight ahead to Cubao.
– Rappler.com
