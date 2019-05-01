Thousands of workers march on Labor Day, calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to listen to their pleas and fulfill his campaign promise

MANILA, Philippines – Workers took to the streets on Labor Day, May 1, demanding wage hikes, the implementation of the Expanded Maternity Leave Act, and the junking of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

They also called for an end to contractualization, which was a campaign promise of President Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 elections. (READ: Labor leader De Guzman vows to push for workers-backed endo bill)

The groups Sentro, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, Federation of Free Workers, and Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, which belong to the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition, first marched to Mendiola. They were later followed by the left-leaning Kilusang Mayo Uno. The workers hit the "anti-poor and anti-worker" stance of the government.

From Mendiola, the workers proceeded to Liwasang Bonifacio for a political rally in support of Labor Win candidates seeking Senate seats in the upcoming elections on May 13. (READ: To Senate halls from the streets: Will the labor vote prevail in the midterm elections?)

