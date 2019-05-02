Bullet that killed 6-year-old came from Caloocan cop – NCRPO
MANILA, Philippines – Police have confirmed that the supposed stray bullet that killed 6-year-old Gian Habal in Caloocan City came from the cop who was conducting an "illegal operation in the child's area.
In a phone interview with Rappler, Metro Manila police chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar said the bullet recovered from the child matched the gun of Corporal Rocky delos Reyes. The two spent bullet cases found in the crime scene also only matched the cop's pistol, Eleazar said.
"Base ito sa advance information from our laboratory (This is based on the advance information from our laboratory), the official report is to follow... Sinabihan ko na rin si Chief PNP (I also relayed this to the PNP chief)," Eleazar said.
Eleazar said the pieces of evidence recovered and testimonies from witnesses in the crime scene point to Delos Reyes lying about the shooting from happening in the first place.
He also assured the public that Delos Reyes would be kicked out of the police service, since it had been established that he performed acts outside his duties as a member of the city police's administration unit.
"Sure na ito. Ang daming iregular sa kanyang operation (This is sure. There are so many irregularities in the operation," Eleazar said.
Delos Reyes initially told his colleagues at the Caloocan City Police Station that he was conducting a patrol when he supposedly saw a suspect and chased after his. He ended up in front of the house of the child in Barangay 178, Caloocan City, where he engaged in a shootout with the suspect.
Following the encounter, Gian Habal was hit by a bullet in the head. Delos Reyes shot the foot of Habal's grandmother, 65-year-old Elsa Montañez, when she tried to keep him from fleeing the scene.
Delos Reyes had surrendered to Caloocan cops, and faced murder and attempted murder charges. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.