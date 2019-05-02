Metro Manila police chief Guillermo Eleazar tells Rappler that the bullet that killed Gian Habal matched the pistol of Police Corporal Rocky delos Reyes

Published 2:38 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police have confirmed that the supposed stray bullet that killed 6-year-old Gian Habal in Caloocan City came from the cop who was conducting an "illegal operation in the child's area.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Metro Manila police chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar said the bullet recovered from the child matched the gun of Corporal Rocky delos Reyes. The two spent bullet cases found in the crime scene also only matched the cop's pistol, Eleazar said.

"Base ito sa advance information from our laboratory (This is based on the advance information from our laboratory), the official report is to follow... Sinabihan ko na rin si Chief PNP (I also relayed this to the PNP chief)," Eleazar said.

Eleazar said the pieces of evidence recovered and testimonies from witnesses in the crime scene point to Delos Reyes lying about the shooting from happening in the first place.

He also assured the public that Delos Reyes would be kicked out of the police service, since it had been established that he performed acts outside his duties as a member of the city police's administration unit.

"Sure na ito. Ang daming iregular sa kanyang operation (This is sure. There are so many irregularities in the operation," Eleazar said.

Delos Reyes initially told his colleagues at the Caloocan City Police Station that he was conducting a patrol when he supposedly saw a suspect and chased after his. He ended up in front of the house of the child in Barangay 178, Caloocan City, where he engaged in a shootout with the suspect.

Following the encounter, Gian Habal was hit by a bullet in the head. Delos Reyes shot the foot of Habal's grandmother, 65-year-old Elsa Montañez, when she tried to keep him from fleeing the scene.

Delos Reyes had surrendered to Caloocan cops, and faced murder and attempted murder charges. – Rappler.com