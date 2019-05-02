Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says Rodel Jayme may also face a child abuse complaint since President Duterte's 15-year-old daughter Kitty was mentioned in the videos

MANILA, Philippines – A man arrested for allegedly spreading the so-called "Bikoy" videos online faces inciting to sedition charges on top of a cyber libel complaint, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Thursday, May 2.

“That’s the information I got from the NBI,” Guevarra confirmed in a text message on Thursday.

The man, Rodel Jayme, was in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Inciting to sedition is defined under Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code as:

“…..any person who, without taking any direct part in the crime of sedition, should incite others to the accomplishment of any of the acts which constitute sedition, by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, cartoons, banners, or other representations tending to the same end, or upon any person or persons who shall utter seditious words or speeches, write, publish, or circulate scurrilous libels against the Republic of the Philippines or any of the duly constituted authorities thereof, or which tend to disturb or obstruct any lawful officer in executing the functions of his office, or which tend to instigate others to cabal and meet together for unlawful purposes, or which suggest or incite people against the lawful authorities or to disturb the peace of the community, the safety and order of the Government, or who shall knowingly conceal such evil practices.”

The NBI will file the complaint. Apart from complaints on cyber libel and inciting to sedition, Guevarra said Jayme will also face a child abuse complaint “for involving a minor,” referring to Duterte’s 15-year-old daughter Kitty who was mentioned in the videos.

NBI operatives implemented a search warrant on Jayme on April 30 to seize computers and other data related to their investigation into Bikoy, a series of online videos that linked President Rodrigo Duterte's family and those close to him to the illegal drug trade.

Guevarra clarified that they had not established if Jayme was the original uploader of the video, but that he owned the domain Metrobalita.net which was found to have significantly spread the Bikoy videos online.

Guevarra said Jayme voluntarily went with the NBI to their headquarters after the April 30 search, after which operatives arrested him. It was an arrest incidental to a search, said Guevarra, when asked for the basis of the warrantless arrest.

Jayme will be brought for inquest before Thursday ends, Guevarra said. The inquest prosecutor will rule whether the arrest was valid, and if Jayme could be released. The Revised Penal Code (RPC) provides the following prescribed periods of time to bring to inquest a person arrested without warrant:

Twelve ( 12) hours for crimes or offenses punishable by light penalties, or their equivalent Eighteen (18) hours for crimes or offenses punishable by correctional penalties, or their equivalent Thirty six (36) hours for crimes, or offenses punishable by afflictive or capital penalties, or their equivalent

“From our point of view, he must have known that those videos were produced and they were just a tool in propagating those videos,” said Vic Lorenzo, NBI’s Cybercrime Division chief.

Sharing the video

The Supreme Court has struck out as unconstitutional the part of the Cybercrime Law that punishes “aiding and abetting” in a case of cyber libel, which in this context can be taken to mean as a person who shares supposedly libelous content.

“We have already elevated this matter to our legal division for their evaluation,” Lorenzo said.

Will other people who share the Bikoy videos be subject to the same charges?

Guevarra, for his part, only said: “For now we’re focusing on his guy. We’re not done with this guy yet, and it may turn out after further investigation that some other people, some special people who propagated the video in a very vigorous manner, may have to be investigated for it likewise.”

The Malacañang-backed matrix on a supposed ouster plot links the Bikoy videos to media groups like Rappler, Vera Files, the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), and human rights group National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL). The implicated groups have dismissed the matrix as false and rubbish.

Asked if the arrest of Jayme was connected to the matrix, Guevarra said: “I cannot answer that question, at this time. It may or it may not have something to do with that alleged ouster plot. But I am not confirming that.”

“As the NBI said, it’s still for further investigation, so this is just the first of our press conferences on the matter. If we have something, a lot more significant than what has been done will arise then we will call for another press conference,” the justice secretary added.

On Twitter, a user named Rodel Jayme identifies himself as a “Blogger, Gamer, License Amateur Radio Operator.” His Twitter page links to a blog, where the first visible post is an entry supportive of Noynoy Aquino.

Asked for a profile on Jayme, including political affiliations, Guevarra said reporters could do the research themselves. NBI officials who were with Guevarra in the press conference said political affiliations are not covered by their investigation.

Guevarra also said “Malacañang has nothing to do” with the arrest of Jayme, or the Bikoy investigations. – Rappler.com