The De La Salle University once again makes it to a Times Higher Education list, this time on Asia University Rankings. The University of the Philippines also climbs in rank and is now 95th in the region.

Published 6:53 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) joined the University of the Philippines (UP) as one of the top universities in Asia in 2019, results from the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings showed.

The latest rankings released Thursday, May 2, showed that UP also climbed higher in the rankings, as it is now ranked 95th in the region. The university was previously ranked 156th in 2018.

DLSU, meanwhile, made it to the list for the first time, joining the 251-300 bracket.

UP and DLSU were also the only Philippine universities that appeared on the THE World University Rankings in 2018. Both universities also later appeared on the THE's recent Asia Pacific university rankings released last February 2019.

The THE Asia University Rankings based its scores on the same indicators used in its world rankings. These include 13 performance indicators that cover teaching at 25%, research at 30%, citations at 30%, international outlook at 7.5%, and "knowledge transfer" or industry income at 7.5%. Universities are scored on a scale of 100 according to these parameters.

Meanwhile the top 10 universities in Asia according to the Times Higher Education are the following:

Tsinghua University (China) National University of Singapore (Singapore) Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong) University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Peking University (China) Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) The University of Tokyo (Japan) Seoul National University (Korea) Sungkyunkwan University (Korea)

This year's results also saw China's Tsinghua University overtaking the National University of Singapore to become the best university in Asia for the first time, according to the group.

Meanwhile, Japan remained the most-represented nation in the list with 103 universities, up from 89 last year.

Over 400 universities were included in the list, up from over some 350 last year. The group reviewed universities from 27 countries. – Rappler.com