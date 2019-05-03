Sean James Borja of Ateneo de Manila University tops 2018 Bar Exams
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Sean James Borja of Ateneo de Manila University topped the 2018 Bar Examinations, the Supreme Court announced on Friday, May 3.
Borja topped the exams with a score of 89.306%. (READ: FULL LIST: Bar Exams 2018 passers)
The rest of the top 10 are the following:
- Marcley Augustus Natu-el, University of San Carlos, 87.53%
- Mark Lawrence Badayos, University of San Carlos, 85.842%
- Daniel John Fordan, Ateneo de Manila University, 85.443%
- Katrina Monica Gaw, Ateneo de Manila University, 85.421%
- Nadaine Tongco, University of the Philippines, 85.032%
- Patricia Sevilla, University of the Philippines, 84.859%
- Kathrine Ting, De La Salle University-Manila, 84.857%
- Jebb Lynus Cane, University of San Carlos, 84.805%
- Alan Joel Pita, University of San Carlos, 84.693%
The passing rate for the 2018 Bar Examinations is 22.07%. A total of 1,800 examinees passed the Bar exams out of 8,158 takers. – Rappler.com
