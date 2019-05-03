De Lima’s son passes Bar Exams 2018
MANILA, Philippines - The son of detained Senator Leila de Lima passed the 2018 Bar Examinations.
Vincent Joshua Bohol follows in the footsteps of his mother De Lima, an election lawyer before joining government, and his father, Plaridel Bohol.
Vincent graduated from San Beda College Alabang in June 2018.
The senator earlier asked the court to allow her to attend her son’s graduation, but the court rejected her request.
The prosecution said De Lima's presence at her son's graduation was "not indispensable" and would be disruptive. They also said the risk of flight was "very high," even as De Lima assured the court she had no intention of escaping.
Presiding Judge Amelia Fabros Corpuz of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 205 found the arguments of the prosecution to be "persuasive."
The senator instead wrote an emotional message to his son. It was shared with the media.
The Supreme Court announced the results of the exams on Friday, May 3,
A total of 1,800 out of 8,158 passed the Bar exams, for a passing rate of 22.07%.
Sean James Borja of Ateneo de Manila University topped the Bar exams with a score of 89.306%. – Rappler.com
