Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off Rizal town in Occidental Mindoro on Saturday morning, May 4.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its earthquake bulletin that the tremor struck west of Rizal town at 9:05 am on Saturday.
Phivolcs said no damage was expected following the quake but aftershocks were anticipated.
More to follow. – Rappler.com
