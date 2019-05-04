(UPDATED) 'Papa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family,' says Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

Published 1:58 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Former House Speaker Prospero Nograles Jr died on Saturday, May 4. He was 71.

His son, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a statement on Saturday,: "Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for being a part of Papa Boy Nogie’s life and journey."

"Papa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. May we please ask for your continued prayers. He is finally at peace," the Cabinet official added.

Nograles had a lingering illness and had been mostly out of the public eye. In 2017, he was in the news after he apologized to his enemy for decades, President Rodrigo Duterte, for their past "heartaches." This happened during the birthday celebration of his son, Karlo, who was still a Davao congressman then. (READ: Duterte's long-time critic, Prospero Nograles, says sorry)

Nograles was elected House Speaker in 2008, during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, making him the first from Mindanao to serve the post. He was Davao City 1st District Representative for a total of 5 terms, starting in 1992.

Paolo Duterte was the first member of the President’s family to extend his condolences to the Nograles family.

“My condolences to the family of former House Speaker Prospero Nograles, the first Mindanaoan Speaker. I and my family, including all of the Dabawenyos, join you in your grief and we could only comfort you in this time of deep sorrow. Rest in peace Manong Boy," Paolo wrote on Facebook. – Rappler.com