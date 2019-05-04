The multi-agency security cluster leaves behind a high standard in maintaining peace and order in the island resort

Published 3:50 PM, May 04, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas deactivated last Monday, April 29, the Metro Boracay Police Task Force (MBPTF), a multi-agency cluster which handled security in the area for nearly 14 months.

Police personnel who were earlier assigned to the MBPTF will be absorbed by the 2nd Aklan Provincial Mobile Force Company under the command of Police Lieutenant Colonel Robert Petate.

Petate replaced the previous head Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Manongdo.

The MBPTF was organized on February 12, 2018, two months before the national government shut down Boracay Island for rehabilitation.

The task force was a cluster security envisioned to respond to emerging security challenges in the area. It was comprised of personnel from Philippine Navy, Bureau of Immigration, Philippine Army, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard.

The security coverage included the municipalities of Ibajay, Buruanga, Malay and Nabas in Aklan and part of the northern towns of Antique province.

With the MBPTF deactivation, the security of Boracay Island and its 3 barangays of Yapak, Manoc-Manoc and Balabag will be under the Malay Police Station presently based in the island.

The director of the Police Regional Office-6 Western Visayas, Brigadier General Jesus Cambay Jr, was the MBPTF site commander.

Before the reopening of the island resort, the Sangguniang Bayan of Malay asked for the 'extension' of MBPTF operation. It cited the cooperation and efforts of MBPTF in protecting Boracay's image as a safe place to stay for visitors and residents.

Under the watch of the MBPTF, which deployed more than 600 policemen, there were no imminent terrorist threats monitored in mainland Aklan and Boracay Island.

The task force intensified security in outer and inner border controls and sea patrols along the Boracay coastlines.

The police task force under the leadership of Cambay also forged a memorandum of understanding on security cooperation between Hambil, Romblon and Malay, Aklan last year to secure the two Visayan islands.

MBPTF also played a major role in the latest initiative Project BESST (Boracay Enhanced Security and Strategy Tactics) to establish disciplined zones in the island. – Rappler.com