Police rule out foul play in death of restaurateur Villavicencio
MANILA, Philippines – The Eastern Police District (EPD) on Saturday, May 5, ruled out foul play in the death of 67-year-old restaurateur Victor Vincent "Vicvic" Villavicencio after he died of a gunshot wound inside his house in San Juan City.
Villavicencio's family earlier said that he died of cardiac arrest.
EPD director Brigadier General Christopher Tambungan said Villavicencio had accidentally pulled the trigger of his caliber .9mm pistol while he was cleaning it.
Tambungan said that on April 29, the victim was talking to his son, Victor Sixto Jose, while he was cleaning his gun. Then, he went to the bathroom where his gun reportedly went off around 9:30 am.
His son, according to Tambungan, tested negative in the paraffin test they conducted. Meanwhile, the late businessman tested positive.
A police report said the younger Villavicencio was just visiting his father when the accident happened.
The younger Villavicencio told investigators he just heard a gunshot while his father was inside the bathroom. When he checked, his father was unconscious on the floor.
The son of the restaurateur reportedly called their house helpers to rush his father to the hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.
The elder Villavicencio started in the food business in 1977. His company is behind Dad’s World Buffet, Sambo Kojin, Saisaki, Number 1 Barbeques, and Ogetsu Hime. – Rappler.com
