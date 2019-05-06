Rappler Talk: Bar 2018 topnotcher Sean James Borja
Bookmark this page to watch the interview live at 7:30 pm on Monday, May 6
MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University School of Law returned to the top of the Bar Examinations after its 2018 class valedictorian Sean James Borja scored the top passing grade of 89.306%.
Borja topped the 2018 Bar that had a record low 22.07% passing rate or 1,800 passers out of 8,158 examinees.
Borja – who is "openly homosexual" as he had put it – said he wants to push for the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.
He also said he wants to be a "voice for people who need a voice."
Tune in at 7:30 pm on Monday, May 6, as Rappler sits down with Borja to discuss the rule of law, legal education reforms, and the topic closest to his heart – LGBT rights. – Rappler.com
