Gambling in funerals could be fatal

Published 5:55 PM, May 06, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – Gambling during wakes killed two men and injured another in separate incidents in Ilocos Sur.

Johnny Morris Toneros, 49, was shot on the ear and leg by someone whom he gambled with in a funeral wake in Cabugao town at about 3 am on Sunday, May 5.

Apparently irked by his gambling fortune, the unidentified assailant first shot in the air, causing the mourners to scatter. He then shot Toneros before running away.

Toneros was brought to the Pira Clinic and Hospital and later transferred to the Metro Vigan Cooperative Hospital.

In Candon City, two men were shot dead by another gambler at about 11 pm last Thursday, May 2, during a wake.

Ernesto Valdez Gadut, 29, and Ricardo Valdez, Jr., 39, were relatives of the dead and were hosting the gambling at the wake in Barangay Cubcuboot.

They were teasing Reynaldo Gamata, 41, who apparently went home to get more money after losing earlier. When Gamata, a mechanic from nearby Banayoyo town, could no longer take the ribbing, he brought out his cal. 45 pistol and shot Gadut first before shooting Valdez.

The two were brought to the Candon General Hospital but they were declared DOA. Gamata was able to escape. – Rapple.com