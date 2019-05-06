Legazpi RTC issues arrest warrant against Baldo for the murder Ako Bicol party-list Representative Rodel Batocabe

Published 5:21 PM, May 06, 2019

ALBAY, Philippines – Police Colonel Wilson Asueta, director of the Albay Provincial Police Office said Monday, May 6, that Daraga town Mayor Carlwyn Baldo has sent word that he would immediately surrender when he is served arrest warrants as the accused in the murder of Ako Bicol party-list Representative Rodel Batocabe and his police escort.

Batocabe and his police escort Orlando Diaz were killed during a gift-giving ceremony for senior citizens in Daraga town on December 22, 2018.

The Legazpi City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10 issued the arrest warrants Monday against Baldo for double murder and attempted murder cases.

Earlier the Legazpi City RTC barred Baldo from leaving the country.

Police had arrested Baldo on January 22 over the unrelated case of illegal possession of firearms. He was rushed to the hospital that same night for asthma and remained confined under police custody until his release in February.

He was released on P3-million bail back then by Legazpi RTC Branch 10 Presiding Judge Theresa San Juan Loquillano, then immediately went back to work.

Baldo is running for reelection in May, going up against Gertie Batocabe, who took her slain husband's place in the mayoral race, and incumbent Daraga Vice Mayor Victor Perete. – with a report from Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com