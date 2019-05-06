The information will be filed Tuesday, May 7, before the Parañaque Regional Trial Court

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday, May 6, that it will be charging webmaster Rodel Jayme of inciting to sedition over the spreading of videos damaging to the First Family.

The information will be filed Tuesday, May 7, before the Parañaque Regional Trial Court, the handling prosecutor, Anna Noreen Devanadera, told reporters on Monday.

Jayme has said before that he was just asked to create the website and did not have a hand in the uploading and spreading of videos of Bikoy, a series of viral videos that links President Rodrigo Duterte's family and those close to him to the illegal drug trade.

Jayme was arrested without a warrant on April 30 on the basis of a court-issued search warrant.

Senior Assistant State Prosecutor JP Navera said the warrantless arrest of Rodel Jayme was valid because of the theory of "hot pursuit."

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) traced that Jayme owned the domain of Metrobalita.net, which was found to have significantly spread the Bikoy videos.

Jayme said he is willing to cooperate with the investigation, as NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said the 27-year-old high school graduate may be a potential state witness.

The NBI said there are "revealing chats" between Jayme and his client Maru Nguyen that would justify the filing of the inciting to sedition complaint.

Jayme said the "people behind" the creation of the website are supporters of the Liberal Party. Lavin said they will also track the identity of Magdalo members who could be involved.

A certain Peter Joemel Advincula identified himself as the real Bikoy on Monday in a short and hastily-called press conference at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

Advincula asked the IBP for legal assistance in filing cases against Paolo Duterte and Bong Go. – Rappler.com