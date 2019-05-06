The Philippine National Police exhibits its new equipment worth P1.8 billion in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City

Published 6:12 PM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has new toys and they are not afraid to lay them all out in the open at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

On Monday, May 6, equipment and assets worth P1.871 billion were displayed by the PNP, with its turnover ceremony headed by top cop General Oscar Albayalde, who praised the procurement as part of their enhancement program.

“The PNP Capability Enhancement Program aims to provide for and enhance the basic operational requirements of every PNP unit especially the municipal and city police stations, regional public safety battalions, provincial public safety companies and national support units,” Albayalde said.

The displayed items and assets number at around 23,800, broken down as follows:

2 units Single Engine Helicopter (Airbus H125)

107 units Patrol Jeep 4x2 Single Cab (Toyota Hi-lux)

349 units 125cc Motorcyle (Honda XRM)

5,000 units Striker Fired 9mm Pistol (Canik TP9SF Elite-S)

4,000 units Striker Fired 9mm Pistol (Taurus TS9)

42 units 7.62mm MG3 Light Machine Gun (Pakistan Ordnance Factory)

3,045 units Waistcoat Vest Level 3A with Upgrade Plate Level IV

11,084 Enhanced Combat Helmet

124 units Tactical Radio (VHF Lowband)

48 Explosive Detection Dogs (EDDs)

One of the helicopters will be assigned to the elite Special Action Force units stationed in Mindanao and Visayas. The SAF needs the helicopter more for mapping out terrain and transporting equipment for its high-risk operations.

The combat helmets, tactical radios, body armor, sidearms, motorcycles and patrol vehicles, meanwhile, will fill-up existing shortages of these equipment among the line units. Light machine guns will be issued to the Maritime Group to arm its newly-acquired fleet of high speed tactical watercraft for police maritime patrol operations in coastal areas.

Here are photos from the turnover ceremony, attended also by top officials of the PNP and Metro Manila police chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar:

– Rappler.com