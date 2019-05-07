The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reports the total cost of damage to infrastructure in the province, following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake on April 22

Published 3:10 PM, May 07, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Luzon on April 22 caused P121.7 million worth of damage to roads and bridges in this province.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRMMO) said in its May 6 situation report that the FVR Megadike’s east lateral portion in Bacolor town incurred P50 million in damage.

In Floridablanca town, the Consuelo Bridge, Caulaman Bridge, San Pedro Bridge, Sto Rosario Bridge and Apalit Bridge need P83 million for repair, the PDRRMO said.

The San Juan Nepo barangay road in Guagua town and the Megadike’s Sta Rita side both sustained P2 million worth of damage while the Palawe Bridge along the San Fernando-Lubao Road also sustained damage.

The PDRMMO said P21 million is needed for the repair of the Sasmuan-Lubao Road that had collapsed and suffered a crack in tis slope protection while the Candaba Bridge sustained P200,000 worth of damage.

Meanwhile, 3 anti-flood dikes in the towns of Floridablanca and Guagua incurred P73 million in slope protection damage, the PDRMMO said.

Porac town, where a branch of Chuzon Supermarket collapsed, was badly hit by the earthquake. Some 777 houses were totally damaged while 1,234 houses were partially damaged

The PDRRMO said 17 people died and 183 individuals were injured in this province due to the earthquake. – Rappler.com