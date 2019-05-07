Over 70 people are reportedly hurt in the incident in Barangay Sta Catalina in Atimonan, Quezon

Published 4:23 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Three people died after a bus collided with a truck along Maharlika Highway in Atimonan, Quezon, on Monday night, May 6.

GMA's Unang Hirit reported that the AMV Travel and Tours bus had a head-on collision with a 10-wheeler truck loaded with wood, in Barangay Sta Catalina in Atimonan.

The truck driver and another man on board the truck were killed, along with a bus passenger.

The report said over 70 people were injured in the incident, and were brought to hospitals for treatment.

Passengers interviewed by police said the bus, which was bound for Samar, tried to overtake a car and lost control of the brakes, then slammed into an approaching truck.

– Rappler.com