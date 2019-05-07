EXCLUSIVE: Without a lawyer, Peter Joemel Advincula, the man known as Bikoy, says it would be dangerous for him to appear in public at this time

Published 9:35 PM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Joemel Advincula, the man more popularly known as Bikoy, will not attend the Senate investigation hearing set by Senator Panfilo Lacson, he told Rappler in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, May 7.

“Hindi, hindi ako pupunta. Hanggang sa mga oras na ito, hindi ko pa nakakausap ang mga tatayong legal counsel ko, so humihingi ako ng tulong sa IBP, sila ang inaasahan kong maging kasama ko sa labang ito, sa legal battle na ito,” Advincula said.

(No. I will not go. Up until now, I haven’t spoken with a legal counsel. So I am currently asking help from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, I am counting on them that they will be with me in this fight, this legal battle.)

The elusive Advincula was invited by Senator Lacson, chairman of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs to attend a hearing on Friday morning, May 10. Lacson said the hearing will push through as soon as Advincula confirms his attendance and is able to present a sworn statement. (READ: Alias 'Bikoy': From seminarian to ex-con to whistle-blower)

Advincula, however, is still waiting to be admitted as a client by the IBP to file criminal complaints against Paolo Duterte, Bong Go, and Manases Carpio. As he has alleged in his "Ang Totoong Narco List" videos, he said he would sue them for involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Distrust of the current government also prevents Advincula from appearing before the Senate.

On Friday, he said, it is a dangerous time for him to appear in public, much more in the halls of the Senate. He said he is already anticipating being seized by a law enforcement agency if ever he appears – either the Philippine National Police (PNP) or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Puwedeng-puwede ako gawan ng scenario case nang Friday. Hindi na ako makakalabas ng Senado: Sabado, Linggo, hanggang Lunes,” he said, referring to the long weekend that will conclude on election day, Monday, May 13.

(They can make a scenario case against me on Friday. I wouldn’t be able to get out of the Senate on Saturday, Sunday, up to Monday.)

The government has not filed complaints against Advincula, but they are expected to do so soon.

Rodel Jayme alone, the owner of a website that consistently shared videos with Advincula, was indicted for inciting to sedition. (READ: Looking at 'inciting to sedition' in the time of Duterte)

“Nananawagan ako sa kagalang-galang na senador ng Republika ng Pilipinas, Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, at sa mga ginagalang nating institusyon, ang Senado: kung mabibigyan tayo ng sapat na panahon para maihanda ang pagharap ko, ito ay mas mainam,” Advincula said.

(I am calling on the respected senator of the Philippines, Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, and our respected institution, the Senate: if we can be given enough time to prepare my appearance, this would be better.)

Advincula said he preferred that the hearing be held after the 2019 elections, regardless of whether new elected senators would be allied with President Rodrigo Duterte. The truth he carried, he said, would win all sides. – Rappler.com