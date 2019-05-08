Aside from her sterling career in public service, David is also remembered as the guitarist-composer of the activist singing duo Inang Laya

MANILA, Philippines – Former Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karina David died Tuesday night, May 7, her family members confirmed. She was 72.

David died at the Philippine Heart Center, according to her brother, Renato Constantino Jr.

She is survived by husband University of the Philippines professor emeritus and Inquirer columnist Randy David; their children, journalist Kara David, UP Diliman Professor Dr Carlos Primo David, Nadya Melina David and Jika David; and their grandchildren.

Prior to her sterling government service, David – the daughter of renowned nationalist and historian Renato Constantino – was at the forefront of the fight against the Marcos dictatorship, singing and composing songs as the guitarist of the activist duo Inang Laya, with Becky Abraham.

Ed Tadem, a UP professor and a colleague of David at the Freedom from Debt Coalition said in his Facebook post, "Just heard the very sad news that Karina Constantino David, 72, passed away last night... she will be sorely missed."

A statement from the family said David's wake will begin on May 10, 4 pm, at Dela Strada Church in Katipunan, Quezon City.

