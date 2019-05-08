Ex-CSC chair Karina David dies
MANILA, Philippines – Former Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Karina David died Tuesday night, May 7, her family members confirmed. She was 72.
David died at the Philippine Heart Center, according to her brother, Renato Constantino Jr.
She is survived by husband University of the Philippines professor emeritus and Inquirer columnist Randy David; their children, journalist Kara David, UP Diliman Professor Dr Carlos Primo David, Nadya Melina David and Jika David; and their grandchildren.
Prior to her sterling government service, David – the daughter of renowned nationalist and historian Renato Constantino – was at the forefront of the fight against the Marcos dictatorship, singing and composing songs as the guitarist of the activist duo Inang Laya, with Becky Abraham.
Ed Tadem, a UP professor and a colleague of David at the Freedom from Debt Coalition said in his Facebook post, "Just heard the very sad news that Karina Constantino David, 72, passed away last night... she will be sorely missed."
A statement from the family said David's wake will begin on May 10, 4 pm, at Dela Strada Church in Katipunan, Quezon City.
More details to follow. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.