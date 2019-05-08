Customs officials discover a 20-inch reticulated python concealed in a bluetooth speaker

Published 10:04 AM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Customs officials discovered a live python hidden inside a bluetooth speaker at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) over the weekend.

The reticulated python, which can grow more than 30 feet, measured 20 inches, according to the Bureau of Customs, which foiled the smuggling attempt on Sunday, May 5.

The BOC said the snake was turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Following the latest incident, authorities reminded the public that the import, export, and trade of wildlife animals without necessary permits violate Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act and RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Violators face up to two years of imprisonment years and a maximum fine of P200,000.

The incident happened over a month the BOC intercepted the attempted smuggling of 757 live venomous tarantulas from Poland. In March, the BOC also foiled the attempt to smuggle 1,529 turtles and tortoises from Hong Kong. – Rappler.com