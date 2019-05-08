Peter Joemel Advincula or 'Bikoy' has apparently gone to Senate President Vicente Sotto III in December 2016, alleging the same drug accusations but against former president Benigno Aquino III and his colleagues

Published 2:29 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Joemel Advincula, the man who called himself “Bikoy” before he went public, had alleged the same drug links against the administration of Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, Senator Vicente Sotto said in a press conference on Wednesday, May 8.

According to Sotto, Advincula had reached out to his office while he was detained inside the National Bilibid Prison and offered information against former president Noynoy Aquino, former interior secretary Mar Roxas, and former justice secretary Leila de Lima as alleged "patrons" of the Bicol-based ”Quadrangle" drug syndicate.

He submitted the information through an affidavit in December 2016. (TIMELINE: The 'Bikoy' controversy)

Advincula had been detained in jail because he was sentenced to 6 years in prison for estafa in 2012. He was released in 2018 for “good behavior.”

The document held the same allegations he hurled against President Rodrigo Duterte’s son Paolo Duterte, longtime aide Bong Go, son-in-law Manases Carpio, and partner Honeylet Avanceña in his viral video series, “Ang Totoong Narco List.”

No different from his allegations against the close people to President Duterte, Advincula apparently claimed that Aquino and his colleagues received millions in drug money transmitted through local bank accounts.

The syndicate he claimed to be working for was also called the "Quadrangle Group," which was supposedly based at Misibis Bay in Albay.

When Sotto checked the documents out, he said they were denied by the banks.

“I did due diligence. Kaya noong 2016, hindi ko pinatulan ito (This is why in 2016, I didn’t pick this up),” Sotto said.

This has led Sotto to believe Advincula is lying and is an unbelievable source. Sotto's revelation was the basis of Senator Panfilo Lacson for canceling a Senate probe, which he had set with Advincula as resource person.

In an interview with reporters on Wednedsay, police chief General Oscar Albayalde said Advincula is a serial "information peddler," who had offered information about the drug trade to at least two law enforcement agencies but either failed to deliver or handed out false information. – Rappler.com