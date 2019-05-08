President Rodrigo Duterte says the diagrams come from the 'intelligence community' and that their source is 'not a Filipino'

Published 12:00 AM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said he has no desire to pursue cases against people behind a supposed conspiracy to discredit him.

"I'm not interested to file cases," Duterte said on Wednesday, May 8, in Bohol, during a campaign rally for his former cabinet secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr, who is running for governor in that province.

Earlier that day, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo raised the possibility that libel cases would be filed against people in the diagrams.

In his speech, Duterte again slammed the "Bikoy" videos as "black propaganda" and repeated that the Liberal Party and Magdalo Party are behind it.

Duterte was still vague about the source of the diagrams. He only said it came from the "intelligence community," and that the source is "not a Filipino."

Former government officials, journalists, and even athletes are named in the diagrams. Many have released statements vehemently denying their involvement in a conspiracy to produce and spread the "Bikoy" videos.

Malacañang denied the release of the diagrams were a form of crackdown on legitimate dissent. – Rappler.com