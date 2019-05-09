The president personally tells the Moises Padilla town vice mayor that justice will be served in the killing of her brother and nephew last month

Published 11:45 AM, May 09, 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte assured justice for the victims of the April 25 ambush that killed the brother and nephew of a vice mayor in Moises Padilla town here.

Duterte arrived late Wednesday afternoon, May 8, in Moises Padilla town for a command conference with the police and military officials of Western Visayas and Central Visayas to look into the security measures of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

Moises Padilla is currently under the control of the Commission on Elections due to the recent election-related violence. This includes the ambush on the campaign convoy of Vice Mayor Ella Garcia-Yulo in Barangay Inolingan.

The vice mayor survived but her brother Mark Garcia, former Moises Padilla Liga ng mga Barangay president, and nephew, Councilor Michael Garcia, were killed after they sacrificed their lives so she and the others could take cover in the nearby houses. The assailants finished them off with shots to their heads.

She is challenging Moises Padilla Mayor Magdaleno Peña, who is her uncle, for the mayoral post this May 13 polls.

She also accused the mayor of masterminding the attack, an allegation that was already denied by Peña.

Yulo said she was able to meet Duterte briefly before the command conference and the President assured her that justice would be served and there would be no cover-up.

The country’s top chief executive also assured the residents of their safety when they go out and vote on May 13 as it would be the priority of the police and the military, she added.

Michael Garcia was the third councilor to be killed in the province this year.

The ambush on April 25 came 3 weeks after reelectionist Moises Padilla Councilor Jolomar Hilario was killed in his home on March 30 in Barangay Inolingan by the New People’s Army. It also occurred 3 days after Escalante City Councilor Bernardino Patigas was shot dead on April 22. – Rappler.com