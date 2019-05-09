Malacañang declares May 13 non-working holiday
MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has declared Monday, May 13, a non-working holiday throughout the country to allow voters to participate in the national and local elections.
“There is a need to declare Monday, 13 May 2019, a special (non-working) holiday to enable the people to properly exercise their right to vote,” Duterte said in Proclamation No. 719 signed and released to the public on Thursday, May 9.
Data from the Commission on Elections show that there are 61,843,750 registered voters in the Philippines alone, with 1,822,173 more registered to vote from overseas. (READ: Your step-by-step guide in voting in May 13 elections) – Rappler.com
