'Parang napaka-unlikely. Kung sinuman ang nagprepare ng matrix or information na 'yun, parang kulang sa research,' says Senator Panfilo Lacson

Published 12:30 PM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police chief-turned-senator Panfilo Lacson said he does not buy the so-called matrix released by Malacañang.

"Hindi rin ako bilib sa matrix na pinalabas ni Secretary (Salvador) Panelo (I don't believe the matrix Secretary Panelo released)," Lacson said in a coffee session at the Senate on Thursday, May 9.

On Wednesday, Malacañang released a new set of diagrams to reinforce its claim that groups allied with the opposition are "conspiring" against President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Conspiracy diagrams show new level of ‘idiocy, incompetence’)

Lacson doubted the diagrams, he said, because the illustrations included even Filipina Olympic medalist Hidylin Diaz, and broadcaster Gretchen Ho.

"She has brought honor, and pride, prestige to the country, tapos biglang masasali doon (and then she's included there)? May time ba 'yung bata na makialam sa destabilization (Does she have time to engage in destabilization)?" Lacson said.

"Parang napaka-unlikely. Kung sinuman ang nagprepare ng matrix or information na 'yun, parang kulang sa research (It seems very unlikely. Whoever prepared that matrix or information, it seems like it lacked research)."

As with the first "ouster plot matrix," however, Presidential Spokesman and legal counsel Salvador Panelo could not say where the diagrams came from. (READ: Conspiracy diagrams show new level of ‘idiocy, incompetence’)

Though at first he said it was "intelligence information," he could not identify which intelligence or law enforcement agencies provided the Palace the documents. – Rappler.com