LIST: Philippine holidays 2020
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, November 15, signed Proclamation No. 845 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2020.
The regular holidays are:
January 1, 2020, Wednesday - New Year's Day
April 9, 2020, Thursday - Araw ng Kagitingan
April 9, 2020 - Maundy Thursday
April 10, 2020 - Good Friday
May 1, 2020, Friday - Labor Day
June 12, 2020, Friday - Independence Day
August 31, 2020, last Monday of August - National Heroes' Day
November 30, 2020, Monday - Bonifacio Day
December 25, 2020, Friday - Christmas Day
December 30, 2020, Wednesday - Rizal Day
Special non-working days:
January 25, 2020, Saturday - Chinese New Year
February 25, 2020, Tuesday - EDSA Revolution Anniversary
April 11, 2020 - Black Saturday
August 21, 2020, Friday - Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1, 2020, Sunday - All Saints' Day
December 8, 2020, Tuesday - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 31, 2020, Thursday - last day of the year
Additional special non-working holidays:
November 2, 2020, Saturday
December 24, 2020, Tuesday
Malacañang will issue proclamations to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.
