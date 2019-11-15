MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, November 15, signed Proclamation No. 845 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2020.

The regular holidays are:

January 1, 2020, Wednesday - New Year's Day

April 9, 2020, Thursday - Araw ng Kagitingan

April 9, 2020 - Maundy Thursday

April 10, 2020 - Good Friday

May 1, 2020, Friday - Labor Day

June 12, 2020, Friday - Independence Day

August 31, 2020, last Monday of August - National Heroes' Day

November 30, 2020, Monday - Bonifacio Day

December 25, 2020, Friday - Christmas Day

December 30, 2020, Wednesday - Rizal Day

Special non-working days:

January 25, 2020, Saturday - Chinese New Year

February 25, 2020, Tuesday - EDSA Revolution Anniversary

April 11, 2020 - Black Saturday

August 21, 2020, Friday - Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1, 2020, Sunday - All Saints' Day

December 8, 2020, Tuesday - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31, 2020, Thursday - last day of the year

Additional special non-working holidays:

November 2, 2020, Saturday

December 24, 2020, Tuesday

Malacañang will issue proclamations to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.

