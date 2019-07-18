Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo cannot explain why Duterte did not sign the bill instead

MANILA, Philippines – The bills renewing the franchises of TV5 Network Incorporated and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) lapsed into law on April 22, according to copies of the laws from Malacañang.

The Palace sent media copies of the laws 3 months after, on Thursday, July 18.

The laws lack President Rodrigo Duterte's signature and bears a stamp stating that they had lapsed into law on April 22.

This means TV5 Network, which operates the TV5 television station and Radyo Singko, gets to operate for another 25 years. CBCP can also operate radio or television stations throughout the country for another 25 years.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo could not explain why Duterte did not sign the bill. He said in the Thursday press conference that Duterte probably did not object to TV5's franchise renewal, hence he allowed it to lapse into law.

Meanwhile, the CBCP is led by Duterte's friend, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles even as it includes among its officers priests who have been highly critical of the President. This includes Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, who himself has been a subject of Duterte's rants and threats.

Last January, the CBCP issued a statement that appeared to decry Duterte's slurs against teachings of the Catholic Church.

A president can either sign a law, veto it entirely or in part, or not act on it until it lapses into law.

Observers are closely watching the government's moves on the franchise renewal of network ABS-CBN, which Duterte has frequently railed against for supposedly "biased" reporting and for supposedly not airing his political advertisements as 2016 presidential candidate when his campaign team had paid for them.

Duterte has threatened to block ABS-CBN's franchise renewal. The network's franchise expires in 2020. – Rappler.com