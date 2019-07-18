Marisol Yeke and Alison Testimio were dragged by the strong current, say rescuers

Published 2:17 PM, July 18, 2019

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Two students drowned in a beach in Iba town on Tuesday, July 16.

The victims were identified as Marisol Yeke, 21; and Alison Testimio, 20, who were with friends in a beach in Sitio Corocan in Barangay Lipay-Dingin on Tuesday afternoon.

Yeke and Testimio were dragged by the undertow when they went for a swim with friend Mickey Obina.

Obina sought the help of bystanders who recovered Yeke. Yeke was rushed to the Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Rescuers found Testimio's body the following day.

Authorities reiterated their warning to residents not to swim in the sea especially during bad weather because of the strong current. – Rappler.com