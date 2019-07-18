PNP Chief General Oscar Albayalde says the police have not monitored any SONA-related threats so far

Published 4:48 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police will deploy 14,000 cops all over Metro Manila to secure the 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte, PNP chief General Oscar Albayalde said on Thursday, July 18.

Of this number, 8,500 would be stationed in Quezon City alone when Duterte delivers the SONA at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 22.

Albayalde said the police had yet to monitor any threats related to the SONA but that security measures will be heightened following the twin bombings on a military camp in Indanan, Sulu, on June 28.

Protesters are again expected to hold rallies when the President delivers his 4th SONA.

In 2018, the police recorded some 8,000 anti-Duterte protesters converged along Commonwealth Avenue, while at least 7,000 supporters of the President gathered along IBP road for the event.

For this year, Albayalde said the PNP would deploy non-uniformed intelligence monitoring teams in rally sites for the protection of protestors and communities. The public can expect random bag and backpack checks in rally sites.

The PNP said that as of Thursday, 100% of preparations for the upcoming SONA have been completed both in Metro Manila and in other regions. – Rappler.com