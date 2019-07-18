2 Filipinos missing at Phuket beach
MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos have been reported missing at Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Thursday, July 18.
The DFA said in a statement that the two Filipinos were reportedly playing in the sea when they were swept away by waves during a heavy storm on Wednesday, July 17.
The Filipinos, who were not identified, have not been seen since then.
Following the incident, the Royal Thai Police and a group of Filipino tourists on Wednesday informed the Embassy of the Philippines in Thailand of the missing Filipinos.
Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Bernardo-Aragon said search and rescue operations resumed and were underway as of Thursday.
The DFA gave assurances it was responding to the two missing Filipinos' friends and family and that it was coordinating with authorities on the matter. – Rappler.com
