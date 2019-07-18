Rappler compiles President Rodrigo Duterte's top sexist moments in this video explainer

Published 6:35 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Duterte signed the Bawal Bastos bill into law in April but it was only made public on July 15. The measure imposes fines and prison time for forms of sexual harassment, including wolf whistling, cat-calling, telling of sexual jokes, leering, groping, stalking, and online sexual harassment. Many are waiting to see if Duterte will himself abide by the law. (READ: Bawal Bastos law emboldens Filipinos to condemn Duterte sexism – Hontiveros)

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo claims President Rodrigo Duterte was "never bastos" (never vulgar). (READ: Not just a joke: The social cost of Duterte's rape remarks)

But several actions by the Chief Executive sound like violations of the Bawal Bastos law. His sexist slurs and rape jokes are well-documented. Here they are. – Rappler.com