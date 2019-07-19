Although the number of deaths is mainly attributed to Cebu being the most populated island, Cebu City Councilor David Tumalak calls on local officials to be prepared

Published 8:27 AM, July 19, 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 35 people have died already due to dengue in Cebu this year so far, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Cebu province also has the highest number of dengue cases in the Visayas with 5,935, followed by Iloilo with 5,327, and Negros Occidental with 3,266, the NDRRMC said.

Although this is mainly attributed to Cebu's being the most populated island, Cebu City Councilor David Tumalak called for more vigilance by local officials.

“I’m calling on all concerned local offices to intensify information campaigns on dengue and other water-borne diseases,” Tumalak told reporters on Thursday, July 18. “PAGASA has already declared the onset of the rainy season and all barangays need to be prepared.”

He also asked the city health department and the Cebu City Medical Center to stock up on medicines ahead of time.

Nationwide, the number of deaths has already reached 202 as of July 13.

Dengue is a tropical disease transmitted by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. While dengue is manageable, the disease can have more critical effects on children and eldery.

Severe dengue symptoms include hemorrhagic fever that can cause bleeding, low levels of blood platelets and blood plasma leakage.

At least 19 have died in the Eastern Visayas from January 1 to July 6, out of a total of 4,550 cases. (READ: At least 19 dead from dengue in Eastern Visayas)

The town of Santa Fe in Leyte has been placed under state of calamity due to the rising number of dengue cases, with 101 patients admitted from May 15 to July 8 alone. – Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com