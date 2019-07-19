Man injured after car falls from 2nd floor of Pasig hotel
MANILA, Philippines – A man got injured when his car fell from the second floor of the parking lot of a hotel in Pasig City on Friday morning, July 19.
Colonel Rizalito Gapas, Pasig police chief, identified the victim as 30-year-old Rocky Yabut.
Yabut, who was rushed to the Rizal Medical Center( RMC), sustained fractures on his left arm and left leg.
Gapas said that the incident happened at the Malayan Plaza Hotel along Topaz corner Opal Road in Barangay San Antonio, Pasig, before noontime on Friday.
Police said that the incident happened as Yabut was about to leave the hotel on a Ford Ranger pickup truck owned by Rolan Roque, who was staying at Malayan Plaza.
Yabut was driving on the second floor parking lot when the vehicle suddenly lost its brakes, rammed into the metal fence, causing it to fall to the ground floor.
Police said the the pickup’s front bumper and hood were wrecked.
Police were still probing the incident. – Rappler.com
