(UPDATED) 'Thank you very much Cong. Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte for our talk on what the country needs and how we can put together a very responsive Congress,' says speakership bet Alan Peter Cayetano

Published 6:21 PM, July 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Taguig City-Pateros Representative and Speaker aspirant Alan Peter Cayetano said presidential son and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte has accepted his offer for the latter to be one of the deputy speakers.

On Friday, July 19, Cayetano shared on Facebook a picture of him shaking hands with the son of President Rodrigo Duterte at an office in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

According to Cayetano, Paolo Duterte has agreed to take on the job of deputy speaker for political affairs under the 18th Congress.

“Thank you very much Cong. Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte for our talk on what the country needs and how we can put together a very responsive Congress. Thank you also for accepting the challenge for being the next Deputy Speaker for Political Affairs,” said Cayetano.

“Together, we can all work towards a better Philippines and implement the President's agenda,” he added.

Paolo Duterte had once gunned for the speakership, but he immediately withdrew from the race and instead formed the Duterte Coalition of lawmakers who are pushing for Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab to become the next leader of the House.

But the President himself later greenlighted the term-sharing deal for Speaker between Cayetano and Mariduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco, both of whom are allied with Duterte.

The Duterte Coalition remained silent, until Paolo Duterte hinted more than a week later that a coup plot is supposedly brewing against Cayetano – said to be the least liked by lawmakers among the speakership bets but who is now getting support because House members are out to secure the key leadership positions they want for themselves.

Rappler learned that both Cayetano and the Duterte Coalition are set to host separate breakfasts for House members at 8 am on Monday, July 22, when lawmakers will elect the next Speaker.