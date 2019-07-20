(UPDATED) The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines prohibits airmen from flying up to 10 kilometers near Plaridel, Bulacan, where aviation schools are located, ahead of the 2019 State of the Nation Address

Published 5:43 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) declared as a "no-fly zone" the vicinity of the House of Representatives in Quezon City for the 4th State of the Nation Address of the President Rodrigo Duterte.

CAAP issued notices prohibiting airmen from flying up to 10 kilometers near Plaridel, Bulacan, where aviation schools are located. It will be enforced on Monday, July 22, 7 am to 5 pm.

The aviation authority also suspended training flights of aviation schools from midnight of July 22 to midnight of July 23.

CAAP likewise limited the flight of drones and aircraft to 8,000 feet above the ground within 10 kilometers from Batasang Pambansa Complex, from Saturday, July 20, 10:47 am until Sunday, July 21 at 11 am.

CAAP issued the notice to airmen to "further ensure the security and proper monitoring of airspace" within Batasan where the President will deliver his SONA speech. (READ: 12 things to expect at Duterte’s SONA 2019)

Ahead of the nation's address, the Philippine National Police said that over 14,000 cops will be deployed to secure Batasan.

The Quezon City government also released traffic rerouting schemes within the vicinity of Batasan, which will be in effect from midnight to evening of July 22.

Earlier, the House of Representatives declared a complete lock-out in the Batasan complex effective Friday to Monday, also as part of SONA security.

House Acting Secretary-General Dante Roberto Maling said the lock-out policy bars from entering the complex employees and non-employees of the House with no official business inside the chamber. – Rappler.com