Windy Lat aka Boyet, who is the primary suspect in the killing of a Lipa City village chief, is arrested in Leyte

Published 8:01 PM, July 20, 2019

BATANGAS, Philippines – A businessman who is the primary suspect in the killing of a village chief in Lipa City here was nabbed in a manhunt operation in Leyte province conducted by police authorities on Friday, July 19.

Windy Lat aka Boyet was arrested at around 1 pm Friday at Cassa Isabel in Brgy. Tanghas in Tolosa, Leyte, said Captain Kermin Amor Cabrales, Chief Public Information Officer of the Batangas Police Provincial Office.

Lat has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder issued by Judge Noel M. Lindog of the Lipa Regional Trial Court Branch 13. He is the primary suspect in the killing of Barangay Chairman and ABC president Marlon Luancing last December 28, 2018.

Police said Lat was the leader of the Lat criminal group that has been involved in a series of gun-for-hire activities in Batangas and neighboring provinces. Batngas Police have also tagged him as the "Most Wanted Person" in the province.

Luancing was shot at the Lipa Games and Amusement Complex in Barangay Balintawak, Lipa City. He sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor. – Rappler.com