Published 11:09 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two men were arrested on Saturday, July 20, after the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted a drug buy bust within the premises of SM North EDSA in Quezon City.

QCPD Station 10 operatives arrested 21-year-old Mark Anthony Garcia and 20-year-old Jhon Rolsale. Police seized from them two bricks of marijuana with a street value of P180,000.

The suspects face charges of selling and possessing illegal drugs.

All photos by Jire Carreon/Rappler.

– Rappler.com