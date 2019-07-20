LOOK: Police arrest 2 in QC mall drug buy bust
MANILA, Philippines – Two men were arrested on Saturday, July 20, after the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted a drug buy bust within the premises of SM North EDSA in Quezon City.
QCPD Station 10 operatives arrested 21-year-old Mark Anthony Garcia and 20-year-old Jhon Rolsale. Police seized from them two bricks of marijuana with a street value of P180,000.
The suspects face charges of selling and possessing illegal drugs.
All photos by Jire Carreon/Rappler.
– Rappler.com
