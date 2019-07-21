'Talagang 40s is the new 30s,' says Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco on Senator Manny Pacquiao's win over Keith Thurman for the World Boxing Association super welterweight title

Published 2:25 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "Age doesn't matter." That's what lawmakers had to say about their colleague, boxing champion Senator Manny Pacquiao, who dethroned Keith Thurman and took the World Boxing Association super welterweight title on Sunday, July 21.

Pacquiao won against Thurman, a decade younger than him, through a split decision. Two judges scored 115-112 for Pacquiao, while one gave it to Thurman, 113-114.

Malacañang congratulated the boxing icon, saying that "his victory is not only his, but of the entire nation." (HIGHLIGHTS: Pacquiao vs Thurman - WBA Super Welterweight Championship)

Sunday's fight was Pacquiao's 3rd straight victory in two years, hiking his record to 62-7-2 with 39 knock out wins.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III

"Ang tibay pa rin ni Manny (Manny still got the endurance.) Age doesn't matter," Sotto told reporters at the viewing party of the match in Makati.

Sotto said that Pacquiao told him he'll do his best to be back to work on Monday, July 22, in time for the opening of the 18th Congress and the State of the Nation Address of the President.

Senator Richard Gordon

I congratulate my friend and colleague, Sen. Manny Pacquiao for his spectacular victory over Keith Thurman.

Manny's victory serves as an inspiration for great skill earned through constant hard work, great humility and magnanimity for all Filipinos.

Indeed age does not matter and that if anything we aspire for is to be, it must be up to us. Congrats to the Greatness of the Filipino!

Senator Francis Pangilinan

Thank you, Senator Manny, for being the bearer of the Filipino dream of winning the good fight.

Sa pagbabalik mo, pagtulung-tulungan naman nating i-knockout ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng mga Pilipino. Congratulations on your victory!

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa

"Kinabahan ako nung sinabing split decision. Bakit naging split 'yun eh very one sided naman…Pero confident ako na siguradong mananalo tayo. I'm so proud of may kumpare."

(I was nervous at first when they said it was a split decision. Why was it a split decision when it was very one sided? But I'm confident that he will win. I'm so proud of my friend)

Senator Joel Villanueva

Once again, Pacman's victory over Keith Thurman has shown the whole world the strength, might, and perseverance of a true Filipino athlete.

Tulad po ng ating mga kababayan na patuloy na lumalaban sa kabila ng hirap ng buhay, hindi po inurungan ng ating Pambansang Kamao ang bawat hamon sa loob at maging sa labas ng ring.

Ang tagumpay po ni Sen. Manny ay tunay na isang inspirasyon sa bawat Pilipino.

Isang mapagpalang pagbati sa ating nag-iisang Pambansang Kamao! Mabuhay ka!

Senator Juan Edgardo Angara

One solid win by Pacman, one giant celebration for his countrymen.

This vintage Pacquiao win shows why his people love him to the moon and back.

By Monday, my friend and colleague will step again into the Senate ring to join the fight against our ancient enemies – hunger, joblessness, poverty.

Expect him to the bring the same spunk he had shown in boxing to this unfinished fight of his life.

Senator Panfilo Lacson

The Las Vegas robbery wasn't fully consummated. Congrats to my colleague, Senator Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao.

Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco

Kitang-kita naman natin kung gaano kagaling ang ating Senator Manny Pacquiao. He trained for it. Talagang 40s is the new 30s. Para satin nagpapasalamat tayo kay Senator Manny for bringing glory in the country.

Samar Representative Edgar Mary Sarmiento

I share our people's euphoria and pride for this glorious victory of our beloved Senator Manny Pacquiao.

His win is a solid proof that hard work, dedication, discipline, experience and faith to our Lord Almighty is the best ingredient for success. Despite his age, he outclassed Thurman through speed and solid combinations that were too much for a much youthful opponent.

There's no doubt that another Pacquiao fight is forthcoming and like many people around the world, we are still hoping for a Pacquiao versus Mayweather fight.

PBA Party-list Representative Jericho Nograles

Thank you Senator Manny for showing to the whole world once again the true face of a Filipino: Fierce and compassionate, spiritual and courageous, proud and dignified.

The victory of Senator Manny is a demonstration that through hard work, discipline and dedication to one's craft anything is possible. All throughout the fight, Manny's experience dominated Thurman's youth. With Senator Manny's win, our nation is definitely happy to see him more in the boxing arena. Win or lose, the Filipino people will always be behind him. Win or lose, he will always be an inspiration to all of us.

1-PACMAN Partylist

The best way Congress and the executive branch can now honor not just Manny Pacquiao, but all those boxers who honor him, is to enact into law and implement effectively the Philippine Boxing Commission Act.

House Bill 08883 (17th Congress) is intended to keep the Filipinos among the ranks of the best boxers in the world and to genuinely express the gratitude of the nation by seeing to it our boxers live in dignity when their boxing days are done

This 18th Congress, 1-PACMAN Party-list will refile the version that was already approved by the House Committees on Government Reorganization, Games & Amusement, and Appropriations of the 17THCongress.

Long after the accolades and applause, this piece of legislation will honor what Manny represents: the indomitable spirit of the Filipino winning over adversities by sheer will and ability. – Rappler.com