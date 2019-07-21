'Pacquiao's victory is not on his, but of the entire nation.... The Palace is one in rejoicing with the Filipino people as the Pambansang Kamao once again puts the flag above the pedestal with his display of tenacy and courage,' says Malacañang

Published 3:34 PM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Sunday, July 21 said that boxing champion Senator Manny Pacquiao's victory against Keith Thurman showed that Filipinos are "fighters."

On Sunday, Pacquiao snatched the World Boxing Association's super welterweight title from Thurman in a split decision, with two judges favoring the senator. (HIGHLIGHTS: Pacquiao vs Thurman - WBA Super Welterweight Championship)

"Although his opponent, Thurman, is way younger than him, our pound-for-pound king did not show any signs of intimidation as he embodied what a Filipino spirit is all about – a fighter," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"Pacquiao's victory is not on his, but of the entire nation. As such, the Palace is one in rejoicing with the Filipino people as the Pambansang Kamao once again puts the flag above the pedestal with his display of tenacy and courage," he added.

The Filipino boxer is 40 years old, while Thurman is a decade younger. (READ: Lawmakers on Pacquiao boxing win: 'Age doesn't matter')

"We thank Senator Manny for not only bringing honor and glory to our flag, but for once again uniting all Filipinos worldwide with his display of athleticism, power, and Filipino pride," he added.

In separate statements, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) said that Pacquiao's win serves as an inspiration for Filipinos to excel.

"Senator Pacquiao's dedication to his craft, hardwork, and sacrifice continue to be an inspiration to most of us Filipinos, especially in the military organization. His strength that comes from his humility and compassion have always won our hearts and minds in his decades of fighting in the boxing arena," AFP public affairs chief Colonel Noel Detoyato said.

"Senator Pacquiao not only brought honor and glory to the country but also inspire many Filipinos to excel in their work," PNP said.

Sunday's fight was Pacquiao's 3rd straight victory since 2017, bringing his record to 62-7-2 with 39 knock out wins.

Two judges scored 115-112 for Pacquiao, while one gave it to Thurman, 113-114. – Rappler.com