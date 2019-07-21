Mati Police chief Major Bembo Lopez Aying says Paulus Baeruma, Batinus Paniat, and Pente Laberu were rescued off the coast of Barangay Bobon in Mati City on July 17

Published 4:24 PM, July 21, 2019

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Local fishermen in Mati City, with the aid of the Philippine Coast Guard and local authorities, rescued 3 distressed Indonesian fishermen this week.

In a report released on Sunday, July 21, Mati Police chief Major Bembo Lopez Aying said Paulus Baeruma, 50; Batinus Paniat, 54; and Pente Laberu, 45, were rescued off the coast of Barangay Bobon in Mati City on July 17. The 3 fishermen hailed from Tobelo in North Maluku, Indonesia.

Aying said the Indonesians were heading home on July 13 when their small vessel was battered by strong winds and current. They drifted for 4 days and were swept into the coastline of Mati.

Aying said the Indonesian fishermen had been turned over to the Bureau of Immigration Office in Davao City for processing.

The Indonesian Consulate has also been informed of their ordeal. – Rappler.com